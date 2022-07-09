Nagar parishad, nagar panchayat polls on August 18, results on 19th

THE STATE election commission on Friday announced the schedule for local body elections for 92 nagar parishads and four nagar panchayats across 17 districts.

As per the schedule, polling will take place on August 18 and the results will be declared on August 19. The districts which will go for 92 nagar parishad polls are Jalgaon, Solapur, Jalna, Pune, Beed, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur, Buldhana, Nashik, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Ahmednagar.Four nagar panchayats polls will take place in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, and Solapur. The model code of conduct in these districts will come into force from July 20.

The Congress has taken strong objection to holding local bodies elections without OBC reservation. MPCC president Nana Patole said, “The newly elected BJP-Shinde camp coalition government should intervene and ensure no elections are held without OBC quota.” Patole blamed the Centre for not doing enough to restore OBC quota in Maharashtra.

Earlier, senior BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi should explain why it failed to retain OBC quota in local bodies. In the last 2.5 years of MVA rule, they did nothing to save or restore the OBC quota.” The Congress has the habit of pointing fingers at the Centre for everything, he added.