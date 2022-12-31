Nadda to launch BJP’s pre-poll campaign from Maharashtra tomorrow

BJP NATIONAL president J P Nadda will launch the party’s pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on January 2. Nadda will visit the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency and hold party and public meetings during his day-long stay.

Although the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, BJP has started preparations. Nadda will visit every state to kick-start pre-poll campaigns. In Maharashtra, he will visit Chandrapur, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, for the day. The pre-poll campaign is part of the party’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna. It has shortlisted 160 constituencies of the total 545 constituencies in Lok Sabha, where the party will face a difficult time.