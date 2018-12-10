NABARD signs agreement with Green Climate Fund to promote solar projects

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement with Green Climate Fund to infuse $100 million in its ambitious project to build rooftop solar power capacity across India with private players.

In a statement issued here, NABARD stated, “The project, to be executed by Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd, will receive GCF support through NABARD, which is the national implementing entity for the UNFCC-promoted fund that supports the efforts of developing countries to respond to the challenge of climate change.”

The agreement was signed by Shankar A Pande, Chief General Manager, NABARD, in the presence of A K Mehta, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change at an event held on the sidelines of COP24 in Katowice, Poland.

India has set an ambitious target of building 100 GW solar power capacity.