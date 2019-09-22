Mystery smell causes panic: BMC plans SOP, source yet to be traced

After a mysterious smell across the western and eastern suburbs created panic among people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to prepare an SOP for such incidents. The source of the smell is yet to be identified.

The BMC had summoned representatives of gas agencies and chemical companies in the city on Saturday. Sixteen stakeholders — Mumbai Fire Brigade, BPCL, Tata Power, HPL, BARC, IOCL, NDRF and ONGC, among others — attended the meeting at the BMC headquarters. However, none of them were able to identify the source of the leak and assured that there were no leakages at their plants and supply lines.

The meeting was held by Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (disaster management). He directed agencies to be more alert and announced that after a thorough investigation, an SOP for such incidents will be prepared. The next meeting will be on September 26, where the SOP will be shared with all stakeholders.

There were panic calls from several areas mainly Chembur, Govandi, Powai, Chandivali, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Borivali to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police on Thursday night. The BMC’s disaster management cell received a total of 34 calls and Mumbai Police received 106 calls from people. Some also wrote on Twitter. The civic body said it did not receive any complaints on Saturday.