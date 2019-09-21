Mysterious smell: BMC calls gas agencies, chemical units for meeting

A DAY after a “mysterious” smell of gas caused panic across western and eastern suburbs of the city, the BMC on Friday called the representatives of gas agencies and chemical factories for a meeting on Saturday.

Late Thursday, several complaints had poured in at BMC’s disaster control room, alleging that there was a gas leak in the suburbs. Even after 24 hours of the incident, the cause and source of the smell is yet to be ascertained.

On Friday, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (RCF) and oil companies like HPCL and BPCL held internal meetings over the issue.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Disaster Management) Ashwini Joshi said: “As we yet to determine the cause of the suspected gas leakage, we have called a meeting with gas and chemical companies.”

“The BMC had received 29 calls from residents complaining of gas leakage. We have called most of them to check on their health. All are fine. No new complaint was received on Friday,” she added.

Several residents had complained about suspected gas leakage on social media on Thursday. Residents from areas like Powai, Chembur, Bandra, Tilak Nagar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar had tweeted about it, triggering panic.

Initially, it was reported that there was a gas leak at the RCF plant in Chembur but it was immediately denied by the agency. The BMC had dispatched nine fire vehicles to RCF to find out the source of the odour. MGL helplines, too, were flooded with complaints of suspected leakage in their pipelines. However, it had also denied the same.