‘My students, My responsibility’: Maharashtra state govt launches campaign to help bridge the learning divide

The Maharashtra government’s school education department on Monday launched a ‘My students, My responsibility’ campaign and issued instructions to prepare a ‘continuous learning plan’ to ensure online and offline education of students to avoid any learning loss.

The campaign was launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday on the first day of the reopening of schools in the state.

As per the order issued by the school education department, due to the challenging situation after the outbreak of Covid-19, there was a need to design a definite learning plan for the students to prevent learning loss and to fill the learning gap. So, a continuous learning plan is required to fix the responsibility on the schools and teachers to ensure its effective implementation, the order added.

As part of the continuous learning plan, the schools will gather information about student-wise educational needs, available facilities, basic skills of students and learning outcomes and a continuous learning plan will be prepared and implemented at the school level. The students will be put into different groups such as online (students having digital devices), online plus offline and offline (students having no digital devices), based on the availability of digital devices.