My father had no grievance against my relationship with Sheena Bora: Rahul Mukerjea

The prime witness in the Sheena Bora case, Rahul Mukerjea, has said that his father Peter Mukerjea had no grievance against his relationship with her. Rahul made the statement during cross-examination in the trial in the case.

The CBI had arrested Peter in 2015 claiming that he was part of the conspiracy to murder Bora on April 24, 2012, as he and his then wife Indrani Mukerjea did not approve of her daughter Bora’s relationship with Rahul.

Last week, too, Rahul had said in his deposition that he continued to believe that his father was innocent.

On Friday, Rahul’s deposition was completed after his cross-examination by Peter’s lawyer, Manjula Rao. During the deposition, Rahul also said that his father had only expressed that he wanted him to be financially independent and stable at work, adding he had given his blessings after his engagement with Sheena.

On being asked if Peter had any grievance from his relationship with Sheena, Rahul said, “He (Peter) said it was unconventional but it involved two adults and so, it was fine. Rahul also told the court that Peter had ‘done his best’ to support him, his brother, Vidhie, Indrani’s daughter from a previous marriage, and to some extent, Sheena.”

Rahul also told the court that while Bora wanted to reveal to Peter that she was Indrani’s daughter, and not sister as portrayed by the latter, she had told him that she was afraid. “She (Bora) later told me that since her grandparents were financially dependent on Indrani, if she were to disclose that she was her daughter and not sister, they would suffer,” Rahul told the court. He also claimed that his father, who was not in the country on April 24, 2012, the day Bora allegedly disappeared, did not know that she had not returned until he was informed about it on his return to the country two days later.

Rahul’s deposition was completed after cross-examination on behalf of all three accused since October.

Meanwhile, Indrani, through her lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, filed an application before the court seeking to recall Rahul for further cross-examination. Her plea stated that the accused have not been provided certain documents which has led to them not being able to confront Rahul. “The witness has been utterly dishonest and completely uncooperative and has answered most of the questions as ‘I do not remember’ or ‘I do not know’. Considering the same, the only way to unearth the true and correct answers from the witness is by way of confronting him with all relevant documents which have not been given to the accused till date,” the plea stated.