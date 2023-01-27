MVA will win 40 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray Friday said the people of Maharashtra are waiting for the election and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general election.

Thackeray was referring to the poll survey conducted by TV news channels and a polling survey agency, which projected that if the election is held now, MVA will get at least 34 seats in the Parliament election, which is slated to be held in 2024.

“People are waiting for the elections. In the survey that was released today (Friday), it was projected that if the elections are held today, the MVA will get 34 seats. But if we all fight together, Maha Vikas Aghadi will get 40 seats in the Lok Sabha election. If the people decide MVA will win all the seats,” Uddhav said after BJP leader Advay Hire from Nashik joined his faction of Shiv Sena at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Hire is the former chairman of the Nashik District Bank and a rival of the Shinde faction’s minister Dada Bhuse of Malegaon.

Uddhav also launched an attack on the BJP and the Shinde faction and said that he will soon hold a rally in Malegaon where he will take on the Shinde faction and the BJP.

Reacting to the survey, Shinde said the MVA should first take care of the few MPs who are with them and added that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break all records and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power with a thumping majority.

Replying to a question on the results of the survey, Shinde said, “A survey conducted on just a handful of people does not give a true picture.”

“They seem to have ignored the results of the recently-concluded gram panchayat election, where the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Shinde-led faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed very well,” he said, adding, “In politics, two plus two is not always four.”