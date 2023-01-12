MVA: Will have one-on-one fight against the ruling side

Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday said it will unitedly contest the biennial Legislative Council elections for five seats in Maharashtra, slated to be held on January 30.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting of the MVA on Wednesday — attended by NCP state president Jayant Patil, Congress state president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai — the coalition said they are confident of winning all five seats.

Five Council seats, two from graduates’ constituencies and three teachers’ constituencies, are up for grabs in Maharashtra.

“We discussed the election process. It was unanimously decided to have a one-on-one fight against the ruling side. Therefore, it was decided that the Nagpur seat will be given to the Shiv Sena,” said Patil. He added that the Congress has also taken a stand that MVA must win, for which support will be given to the Sena candidate.

Taking a step backward, Congress agreed to give Nagpur teachers’ constituency seat to Shiv Sena (UBT), while it will contest from Nasik teachers’ and Amravati graduates’ constituencies. At present, Nasik is held by Congress’ Sudhir Tambe, who is likely to be fielded again, while Amravati is held by BJP’s Ranjit Patil. The Congress candidate for Amravati will be declared on Thursday, the last day of filing nominations.

Asked why Congress gave up its stake on Nagpur, Patole said the allies discussed the seat-sharing arrangement in the meeting. “Today, we have many pressing issues, such as inflation, unemployment and the MVA is fighting against all these.We took a step backward because fighting the fascist forces is important,” he added.

The NCP will contest from Aurangabad teachers’ constituency. Sitting MLC Vikram Kale filed his nomination on Wednesday in the presence of NCP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar. The BJP will field Kiran Patil, a former Congressman, from the seat.

The Peasants and Workers Party, meanwhile, will contest from the Konkan teachers’ constituency where sitting MLC Balaram Patil has filed his nomination. The ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP will field Dyaneshwar Mhatre from the seat.

In Nagpur teachers’ constituency, while sitting MLC Nagorao Ganar will be the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP candidate, the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee will be declared on Thursday.