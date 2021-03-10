MVA water conservation project contractor-driven: Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government’s decision to project the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan (JSA) as “corrupt” was part of a larger conspiracy, which is evident from the documents obtained from the Water Conservation Department, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on the concluding day of the Assembly on Wednesday.

He alleged that last year’s CAG report pointed at lack of transparency and failure to meet the set objectives based on works carried out in 83 of 120 villages. “The MVA government wanted to replace the JSA with the Mukyhya Mantri Jalsamvardhan Yojna. The entire scheme is contractor-driven,” he added.

“I have sought the entire file. It has come to light that the CAG observations and objections over the JSA project were based on queries sent to the government which had not been responded. These queries were cited as ‘corruption’,” the Opposition leader said.

Last year, the CAG report had said, “Under the JSA, 6.41 lakh projects were completed incurring an expenditure of Rs 9,633 crore.”

On the 2021-22 Budget, Fadnavis said it lacks a definite plan. He added that Finance Minister Ajit Pawar should have taken bolder policy decisions.

Urging the state to pursue water conservation programme, Fadnavis said: “Don’t leave the poor farmers in lurch in drought-prone villages. Almost 57 per cent farmers were deprived of crop loan last year. Loan waiver has not reached all farmers.”

The government’s decision to tweak crop insurance parametres has affected small and marginal farmers, he alleged.

Fadnavis attacked the state for lower budget allocation in health sector. Against Rs 12,049 crore in 2020-21, the budget allocation in 2021-22 was Rs 10,957 crore.

The Opposition leader countered the state government’s allegation on the Centre’s insufficient funds for Maharashtra. “The financial assistance from the Centre last year was Rs 43,000 crore and this year, it was Rs 56,000 crore,” he added.