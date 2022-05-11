MVA turns to Centre, seeks law or ordinance to restore OBC quota

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to start the election process of local bodies in two weeks, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra sought Centre’s intervention, stating that the Union government should come out with an ordinance or law to restore Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in local bodies.

The SC on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to notify local elections in Madhya Pradesh within two weeks without OBC quota while mandating the states to follow the triple test laid down for such reservation. This comes in the backdrop of the SC, last Wednesday, asking the SEC in Maharashtra to notify election schedule for local bodies within two weeks on the basis of the previous delimitation exercise.

Speaking to mediapersons, NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “The BJP was accusing us of not presenting the case properly before the SC. What did the Madhya Pradesh government do? What will the BJP do now? We were asking the Centre for empirical data on the OBCs. Had it been given, OBC reservation in the country today would not have been threatened.”

“The BJP tried to play a double game. It wanted to put Maharashtra in trouble and safeguard Madhya Pradesh at the same time.”

Bhujbal further said, “Those who speak against us should go and sit in Delhi and find a way… The country’s OBC reservation is in crisis due to the BJP’s game plan. …it should promulgate an ordinance to save the quota. The BJP went against the Maharashtra government in the SC.”

“The OBC reservation across country has gone into the same pit that has been dug up for us. It is the sin of the central government,” he alleged.

Bhujbal claimed that the stand of BJP’s parent body (RSS) is to end reservation in the country. “I doubt whether reservation is being ended in tune with it.”

Also blaming the BJP, Shiv Sena Minister Subhash Desai said that the Centre should bring an amendment to the Constitution to restore OBC quota. “The Centre should bring an amendment to the Constitution to restore OBC quota in local bodies and all parties will support it.”

State Congress president Nana Patole alleged that the SC order regarding Madhya Pradesh exposes BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’

“hypocrisy”, who has been blaming the Congress and the MVA for the SC striking down reservation for the OBCs.

“It has now become clearer that the BJP is the killer of OBC’s political reservation. The central government is fully responsible for this, as it did not provide empirical data to the state. The BJP only wants the votes of the OBC community and does not want the community to benefit from reservation or from government schemes. If the BJP really wants OBC reservation, then the Union government should take immediate action and restore the political reservation,” he added.