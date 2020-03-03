MVA sweeps Mumbai APMC polls as BJP fails to open account

Soon after forming the state government, the MVA has also decided to contest the APMC polls together, prompting the BJP to also field candidate. (File) Soon after forming the state government, the MVA has also decided to contest the APMC polls together, prompting the BJP to also field candidate. (File)

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Monday swept that elections for Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance won the onion-potato, vegetables, masala, grain and flower markets and leadership of the labour union.

Votes for control of the lucrative committee were cast on Saturday and a total of 58 candidates were in the fray.

The APMC said 92.58 per cent votes were recorded from 34 districts. In addition, 12 farmers’ representatives and four traders were elected from six revenue divisions.

Soon after forming the state government, the MVA has also decided to contest the APMC polls together, prompting the BJP to also field candidates. None of the BJP candidates emerged victorious in Monday’s results. ens

