MVA says will discuss with legal experts on next course of action

THE MAHARASHTRA Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday hinted that the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs was a setback to legislative sovereignty and said it would chart its course of action after consultations with legal experts even as the BJP welcomed the apex court order. Former chief minister and BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the SC judgment and said the verdict was a “tight slap on the face” of the MVA government.

“We will hold discussions with legal experts before deciding our course of action. Earlier too we had taken the opinion of legal luminaries from across the country. The decision that was earlier taken was within the framework of the law. We will analyse and study the Supreme Court’s reasoning behind this order,” Anil Parab, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said.

MVA ministers said the government will also study whether the SC decision infringed on legislative sovereignty. “This decision does not pertain to Maharashtra alone but it has ramifications for legislative bodies, including Parliament and state legislative assemblies, across the country.The state legislature secretariat will study whether parliamentary sovereignty is supreme or whether powers of review of the judiciary are applicable on it. A final decision will be taken by the Maharashtra assembly Speaker,” Cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

Parab also raised the issue of delay in the appointment of 12 members of the legislative council by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inspite of a recommendation by the state council of ministers in November 2020. He said the SC order said that no legislative post should remain vacant for more than six months and questioned why the same rule is not being applied to the nomination of the 12 people to the legislative council through the Governor quota.

“For the last one and a half years, we have been demanding that the Governor should appoint 12 MLAs to the Legislative Council. In this regard, even though the Bombay High Court has not given a direct order to the Governor, it has observed that these posts can not be kept vacant. Then, how can there be two different orders? On the one hand, if a decision has been taken in the case of 12 MLAs that the post cannot be left vacant for more than six months, then the same justice should be given to 12 MLAs of the Legislative Council. So this is double standards,” he added.