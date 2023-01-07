MVA-controlled Sangli district bank faces probe by state cooperation dept over loans, recruitments

The Maha Vikas Aghadi-controlled Sangli District Central Co-operative (DCC) Bank has yet again come under the scanner of the state cooperation department. An inquiry was ordered last month into the loans distributed by the bank, various recruitments conducted at the bank, structural construction work undertaken and purchase of several machines and furniture.

Sangli is the home district of NCP state president Jayant Patil, who had led the Maha Vikas Aghadi to victory in the DCC bank election in November 2021, defeating the BJP-led panel.

Sources in the department said the inquiry, ordered on December 15, 2022, will also look into loans extended to companies close to district BJP leaders.

It will cover loans granted to Cane Agro energy (India) in Kadegaon tehsil as well as Swapnapurti Sugar Limited, SGZ and SGA Sugars (joint venture) Limited and Shri Mahakali cooperative sugar mill in Sangli. Sources said that while two establishments belong to two BJP leaders from Sangli district, one each belongs to Congress and NCP leaders. Further, the department has sought details of loans that were written off and the bank purchasing six defaulter companies, sources added.

In September 2021, a probe was ordered against the bank based on a complaint filed by NCP MLA Mansingh Naik. But it was stayed on September 23, 2022, by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

On October 2, 2022, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar again sought a probe into the bank’s functioning, following which a fresh inquiry was ordered on December 15, said sources.

The inquiry will also look into new constructions and the interior of the bank’s divisional office at Islampur, renovation of the bank CEO’s residence and the hall at the bank’s headquarter, purchase of cash processing machine, note counting machine and ATMs. Digitisation undertaken by the bank will be probed along with the recruitment process of clerks, said sources.