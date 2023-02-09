First time since MVA fall: Saamana slams Maharashtra Cong chief for ‘hastily’ resigning from Speaker post

In a first public attack on Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Thursday said that one of the main reasons for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s fall was the hasty resignation tendered by Patole from the state legislative Assembly Speaker’s post.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, “There could be many reasons behind the fall or pulling down of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, but the hasty resignation of Assembly Speaker Nana Patole was the main reason. Patole’s decision was not wise and the series of troubles began since then. It didn’t stop then. Speaker’s position is important in an alliance government. Had Patole been the Speaker, many further obstacles could have been solved and turncoats could have been disqualified.”

Congress reacted sharply saying the criticism in Saamana is inappropriate. “Nana Patole did not make a hasty decision. The decision to resign was taken on the advice of the then Congress president Soniaji Gandhi,” said chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Atul Londhe. He said that Shiv Sena should respect the decision of the ally party which is the basic rule of alliance.

“There is a particular decision-making process in the Congress party and decisions are taken accordingly. The party president takes a decision that everyone in the party respects and implements it. The allegations that after the resignation of Nana Patole, a series of crises started before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is baseless. Ifs and buts have no value in politics,” he added.

The editorial pointed out that the Maharashtra governor later did not allow to conduct the election which helped those with “boxes” and the superpower in Delhi. “The decision to resign from the speaker’s post was imprudent and immature. Patole later became state Congress president. But we will have to agree that the smooth running of Maharashtra was permanently jeopardised because of his decision,” he said.

The editorial also praised Balasaheb Thorat, who recently resigned from the Congress legislative party citing differences with Patole. “Thorat is a senior and important Congress leader in Maharashtra. He is a loyalist. His calm and patient leadership has kept the Congress flag flying high in many troubled weathers…his rebellion has put remaining Congress branches in danger,” it said, adding that at a time when Rahul Gandhi has successfully challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi it is important the leaders in his party should start working unitedly.

Congress said that it is also not correct to say that the resignation of Patole is the only reason why the MVA government is in trouble. “What decisions should be taken by the Congress party is an internal matter of the party. It is not according to the rule of the alliance to object to the decision of an ally,” said Londhe.