MVA strains surface as Uddhav Sena attacks Congress for fielding Baramati bypoll candidate

'Saamana' editorial calls Congress “self-serving”, flags lack of consultation; party hits back, accusing Sena (UBT) of undermining alliance partners.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Sanjay Raut MVASanjay Raut said that contesting Baramati despite the alliance could send a wrong signal (File photo).
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The Shiv Sena (UBT) Monday strongly criticised the Congress, exposing tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the Baramati bypoll.

The bypoll, necessitated after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has become a point of contention within the alliance. While some leaders had pushed for an unopposed election, the Congress has fielded its candidate, Akash Vijayrao More, setting up a contest against Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, a constituency long associated with the Pawar family. Polling is scheduled for April 23, and over 20 candidates have filed nominations.

The move has drawn criticism from sections of the alliance, with Sena (UBT) leaders saying such decisions should have been taken after discussions among partners. MP Sanjay Raut said the issue concerns all parties in the alliance and cannot be decided by one party alone.

Raut indicated that contesting such a seat despite the alliance could send a wrong signal and that “not every issue needs to be turned into a contest”.

“This is not a decision of one party. There are several parties in the alliance, and such calls cannot be taken unilaterally,” Raut said.

He added that “some issues in politics should be handled with mutual understanding” and noted that Baramati remains a Pawar stronghold “where the outcome is broadly known”.

Congress leaders, however, have maintained that the party has consistently opposed unopposed elections and that contesting the seat aligns with its political position, as it seeks to retain its organisational presence.

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In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena (UBT) described the Congress as “self-serving” and accused it of treating regional parties as secondary partners rather than equals. It said that parties with a base in states should raise local issues and be treated as equal stakeholders, not as support systems.

It further questioned the role of the state leadership, taking a swipe at Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and suggesting that leaders should seek clarity from the party’s central leadership on key decisions. It argued that centralised decision-making has led to friction within alliances.

Referring to recent elections, it said the alliance did well in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, where the MVA won 30 of 48 seats, including 13 by the Congress, when parties worked together. It contrasted this with the Assembly elections, where disagreements, especially over seat-sharing, hurt the alliance.

In a pointed remark, it said that with better coordination and communication among allies, the MVA government could have lasted “15 years”, indicating that internal differences had weakened the alliance earlier.

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The piece also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the party should follow through on the ground on what it says about opposition unity, adding that compromise is part of politics and should not be seen as a weakness.

Should not create confusion within the alliance: Congress

The Congress, in turn, hit back at the Sena (UBT), accusing it of undermining partners within the alliance. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said statements made through party platforms should not create confusion within the alliance.

Referring to Raut, Sawant raised concerns about what he described as a dual role as both a politician and a journalist, saying this could blur lines within the alliance. He added that decisions in the MVA should be taken collectively and cautioned that unilateral actions could weaken the alliance’s position, including in key civic bodies.

The disagreement also reflects a broader divide within the alliance over whether such seats should be contested or decided through consensus. It also points to a contradiction within the MVA, with allies publicly at odds even as they remain part of the same coalition. Sena (UBT) has not yet ruled out backing Sunetra Pawar.

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The exchange comes amid ongoing differences among MVA partners over issues such as Legislative Council polls and earlier Rajya Sabha elections, and suggests coordination within the alliance is under strain, with differences now out in the open.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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