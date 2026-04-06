MVA strains surface as Uddhav Sena attacks Congress for fielding Baramati bypoll candidate

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Monday strongly criticised the Congress, exposing tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the Baramati bypoll.

The bypoll, necessitated after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has become a point of contention within the alliance. While some leaders had pushed for an unopposed election, the Congress has fielded its candidate, Akash Vijayrao More, setting up a contest against Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, a constituency long associated with the Pawar family. Polling is scheduled for April 23, and over 20 candidates have filed nominations.

The move has drawn criticism from sections of the alliance, with Sena (UBT) leaders saying such decisions should have been taken after discussions among partners. MP Sanjay Raut said the issue concerns all parties in the alliance and cannot be decided by one party alone.

Raut indicated that contesting such a seat despite the alliance could send a wrong signal and that “not every issue needs to be turned into a contest”.

“This is not a decision of one party. There are several parties in the alliance, and such calls cannot be taken unilaterally,” Raut said.

He added that “some issues in politics should be handled with mutual understanding” and noted that Baramati remains a Pawar stronghold “where the outcome is broadly known”.

Congress leaders, however, have maintained that the party has consistently opposed unopposed elections and that contesting the seat aligns with its political position, as it seeks to retain its organisational presence.

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In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena (UBT) described the Congress as “self-serving” and accused it of treating regional parties as secondary partners rather than equals. It said that parties with a base in states should raise local issues and be treated as equal stakeholders, not as support systems.

It further questioned the role of the state leadership, taking a swipe at Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and suggesting that leaders should seek clarity from the party’s central leadership on key decisions. It argued that centralised decision-making has led to friction within alliances.

Referring to recent elections, it said the alliance did well in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, where the MVA won 30 of 48 seats, including 13 by the Congress, when parties worked together. It contrasted this with the Assembly elections, where disagreements, especially over seat-sharing, hurt the alliance.

In a pointed remark, it said that with better coordination and communication among allies, the MVA government could have lasted “15 years”, indicating that internal differences had weakened the alliance earlier.

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The piece also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the party should follow through on the ground on what it says about opposition unity, adding that compromise is part of politics and should not be seen as a weakness.

Should not create confusion within the alliance: Congress

The Congress, in turn, hit back at the Sena (UBT), accusing it of undermining partners within the alliance. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said statements made through party platforms should not create confusion within the alliance.

Referring to Raut, Sawant raised concerns about what he described as a dual role as both a politician and a journalist, saying this could blur lines within the alliance. He added that decisions in the MVA should be taken collectively and cautioned that unilateral actions could weaken the alliance’s position, including in key civic bodies.

The disagreement also reflects a broader divide within the alliance over whether such seats should be contested or decided through consensus. It also points to a contradiction within the MVA, with allies publicly at odds even as they remain part of the same coalition. Sena (UBT) has not yet ruled out backing Sunetra Pawar.

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The exchange comes amid ongoing differences among MVA partners over issues such as Legislative Council polls and earlier Rajya Sabha elections, and suggests coordination within the alliance is under strain, with differences now out in the open.