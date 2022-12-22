Not our decision, MVA gave Nirbhaya fund vehicles for VIP security: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday informed the Assembly the decision to use police vehicles for MPs and MLAs of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which were bought with the Nirbhaya fund, was taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in May 2022.

Fadnavis was replying to Congress MLA Praniti Shinde’s question on the use of vehicles from the Nirbhaya fund for VIP security. Shinde had raised the issue in Assembly demanding an explanation from the state government.

“The day this news item appeared in the media, I directed to withdraw all those vehicles from VIP security. But I must put this on record that this was not the decision of our government, but it was from the previous government. If my information is wrong, you can even bring a Privilege Motion against me,” said Fadnavis.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported that in June this year, the Mumbai police purchased 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes, and 200 Activas at the cost of over Rs 30 crore under the Nirbhaya fund—a corpus set by the Centre in 2013 for state governments to implement schemes for the safety of women.

“However, with all the 40 MLAs and 12 MPs of the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, being provided “Y-plus with escort” security, in July, 47 Boleros were urgently requisitioned from police stations by the Motor Transport (MT) department of the Mumbai Police following an order from the VIP Security Department. Of these, 47 Boleros, 17 were returned and 30 are yet to be returned,” the report had said.

Fadnavis also pointed out the previous government also used these vehicles for its ministers.

“The previous MVA government purchased these vehicles, were sent to police stations and used for VIP security even then. Eight MVA ministers were given security from those vehicles. Whichever government did that has erred. It shouldn’t have happened, but our government did not do this,” said Fadnavis.