MVA morcha: Traffic closed from Richardson’s Cudas Mill to ToI Building in CST, alternative routes provided

Owing to the protest march called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, the vehicular movement shall be closed from Richardson’s Cudas Mill to Times of India Building in CST.

The MVA protest will address recent controversies such as the remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, unemployment and industrial investment expected for the state going to Gujarat, and inflation, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

The city will witness heightened police presence with the Mumbai Police calling in extra force into the state capital for the morcha, and a counter protest by the BJP, to be held on Saturday.

1) Motorists using Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to go to South Mumbai will take the following route which is Gas Company – Chinchpokli bridge – Arthur Road – Saath Rasta Circle – Mumbai Central – Dr. Dadasaheb Bhandakamkar Marg (Lamington Road) – Opera House – Maharshi Curve Road (Queens Road).

Or

Saath Rasta Circle – Mumbai Central – Tardeo Circle – Nana Chowk – N. S. Purandare Marg can also use this alternate route.

2) To go to South Mumbai from Byculla, Dr. B. A. Road – Khada Parsi- Nagpada Junction- Two Tank Junction- J. J. Junction – Muhammad Ali Road should be used.

Or

Nagpada junction – Mumbai Central – Tardeo circle – Nana Chowk – N. S. Purandare Marg can also use this alternative route.

3) Byculla / Jijamata Udayan (Queen’s Bagh) – From here to south Mumbai take Sant Sawta route – Mustafa Bazar – Ray Road, Slip Road – Barrister Nath Pai route, then P. D Mello Road, then C. S. M. T.

4) From Parel and Lalbagh to South Mumbai, Bawla Compound – T.B. Kadam Road – Voltus Company Right Turn – Tanaji Malusare Marg – Albert Junction- Right Turn – Barrister Nath Pai Marg should be used.

5) From Central Mumbai to South Mumbai. Char Rasta – R. A. Kidwai route – Barrister Nath Pai – P. D Mello Road

6) For motorists coming form Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik going to South Mumbai, use Deonar IOC Junction to go to Eastern Freeway – P. Dimelo Road should be used.

Or

From Navi Mumbai and Pune to South Mumbai, Chembur Panjarpol Junction – Eastern Freeway – P. Dimelo Road

7) For people heading to North and West (Mumbai) from South Mumbai shall use, Mahapalika Marg – Metro Junction – Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road – Princess Street Flyover Bridge in Marine Drive

8) From South Mumbai to Central Mumbai as well as to Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik, one can go to the desired destination by using Eastern Free way using P. D’Mello Road.

9) From South Mumbai to Central Mumbai, Maharshi Karve Road / Marine Drive – Opera House Lamington Road – Mumbai Central – Saath Rasta – Chinchpokli – Dr. B. A. Road should be used.

Or

Maharshi Karve Road / Marine Drive – Nana Chowk – Tardeo Circle – Mumbai Central – Saath rasta – Chinchpokli – Dr. B. A. Road should be used.

10) From CSMT station to Pydhonie, Byculla, Nagpada use BMC junction – Metro Junction – L. T. Marg Chakala Left Turn – J. J. Junction – Two tanks can go to desired destination via Nagpada Junction – Khada Parsi Junction