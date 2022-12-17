At Halla Bol rally, MVA leaders demand removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks against Shivaji

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) in Maharashtra on Saturday demanded removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Speaking at the ‘Halla Bol’ rally near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being ideologically bankrupt. “We will not compromise on Maharashtra’s pride. And those who try to, we will bring them to their knees. This is the true Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

“Those 50 khoke (Shinde faction leaders) who call themselves true Shiv Saikniks of Balasaheb Thackeray should understand this,” the former CM added.

Highlighting the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, Thackeray said, “Samyukta Maharashtra has not yet been achieved. Karvar, Nipanni, Belgaum are not in Samyukta Maharashtra and we will not rest till we get them.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole spoke at the rally held near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where the protest march concluded.

Nationalist Congress Party and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar too demanded governor’s resignation.

Calling Koshyari ‘Maharashtra Drohi’, Ajit Pawar said, “This morcha has been organised to show Maharashtra drohis their place, who are present in Maharashtra now, insulting our historic leaders, insulting our state, it’s pride.”

On the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, he said, “In 2.5 years we did not see instances where villages from Maharashtra demanded going to Karnataka or Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh. Why has this happened now?”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Maharashtra has seen so many governors in the past who have brought pride and fame to Maharashtra. But this governor makes insulting statements.

“Those in the government use various methods to insult Maharashtra and it will not be tolerated. Even after 350 years the name everyone knows is Shivaji Maharaj. His insult will not be tolerated,” the NCP chief said.

(With inputs from ENS & PTI)