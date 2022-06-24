As MVA ministers push files, Maharashtra BJP MLC Pravin Darekar asks governor to intervene

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra feeling threatened following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, several ministers are hurriedly clearing files and issuing government resolutions, prompting Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar to write to Governor B S Koshyari.

Darekar is an MLC from the BJP which is allegedly supporting the Eknath Shinde faction in the Shiv Sena.

In his letter to the governor, Darekar has said that there is political instability in Maharashtra and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has left his official residence Varsha. He has also expressed willingness to resign. He alerted the governor that more than 160 government resolutions have been issued in the last 48 hours and alleged that the MVA government, which was inactive for the last two and a half years, has suddenly sanctioned works worth crores. Claiming that this arouses suspicion, Darekar sought the governor’s intervention.

A top bureaucrat said some IAS officers have not come to the Mantralaya as they do not want to be a part of decisions that can attract controversy later. The secretaries of urban development department, agriculture and water supply are allegedly happy because Shinde, Dada Bhuse and Gulabrao Patil are in Guwahati along with the other rebel MLAs.

In the state Cabinet held on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked the officers to issue government resolutions and not wait for the next Cabinet meeting for the minutes to get confirmed. Usually, when a government is on the verge of collapse, ministers rush to get files cleared.

A senior BJP leader said once the saffron party takes over, the decisions would be put on hold and scrutinised.