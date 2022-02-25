MVA leaders stage sit-in at Mantralaya, state-wide protests to be held today

A day after the arrest of minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate, the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya against the BJP and “misuse of central investigation agencies”. The activists of the three parties will hold state-wide protests on Friday in support of Malik and against the BJP.

On Thursday, leaders of the MVA staged a sit-in against the arrest of Malik at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and others were also present.

While the protest began at 10 am, the Sena leaders joined it an hour later with party legislators from Mumbai coming to the venue. Subsequently, senior Sena minister Subhash Desai also joined the protest. The protest went on till 1.30 pm. Leaders from the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders clarified that some Sena leaders including Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde had gone to Uttar Pradesh for election campaigning while others had gone to Konkan for Bharadi Devi Yatra.

On Wednesday, the MVA had decided not to seek the resignation of Malik despite his arrest and its leaders have decided to mount defence against the “misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Union government”. The protests are part of MVA’s strategy to take on the BJP in the state.

Bhujbal said that Malik has no links with the bomb blast or those who were behind the blast. “But a Muslim party activist is being linked with Dawood to defame him. Using Dawood’s name, an impression is being created that an elected representative has links with him to justify the action. All these things will be put before the court and legal battle will be fought,” said the NCP minister while speaking to media persons.

Throat said the MVA is fighting as an united front against the repression of the Union government. “The BJP has no moral right to demand the resignation of Nawab Malik. BJP should agitate for the resignation of the Union Minister whose son crushed the farmers under the car,” said the Congress minister. Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande said the MVA allies are together in the fight against the Centre’s misuse of agencies. “We are here to protest. While some leaders are campaigning, some have gone for Bharadi Devi Yatra,” said Kayande, who is also party spokesperson.

In the evening, a meeting was held by senior NCP leaders to discuss various aspects related to Malik’s arrest. “A meeting was held to discuss ways to bring Malik out on bail and senior party leaders Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar are also paying attention to it. Even though Malik has been remanded in eight-day custody, discussions were held to see whether Malik could be brought out of jail before that. Discussions were also held with his daughter and relatives,” said Bhujbal.

The MVA has announced that the activists of all three parties will stage a protest on Friday in support of Malik. “The agitation will be carried out peacefully. The protests will be carried out on the streets, highways, outside the collector offices and others,” said Bhujbal.