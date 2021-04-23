MVA leaders accuse Centre of inadequate allocation, BJP says state biggest beneficiary

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP on Thursday continued to trade charges over the distribution of Remdesivir in the state. While MVA leaders blamed the Centre for inadequate allocation of the drug to the state, the BJP claimed that Maharashtra has received the maximum quantity of the anti-viral drug.

“I am ready to do everything to appeal to the Centre to consider Maharashtra’s demand that it be provided adequate Remdesivir stock at the earliest. If required, I am ready to appeal with folded hands or bow down. Also, the Centre should pay heed to our requirement for medical oxygen,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The Centre’s allocation of 26,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra on Thursday invited flak from the minister. “Our requirement is more than 36,000 vials,” he said.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said: “Against the demand of 50,000 vials, providing only 26,000 vials shows Centre’s prejudice against Maharashtra.”

The BJP, however, said that the state was the biggest beneficiary of the drug. “Maharashtra is the biggest beneficiary of Remdesivir and medical oxygen. The Union government is going out of its way to accord highest priority to Maharashtra’s demand,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said.