MVA is prepared, will perform exceptionally well in the elections, says Supriya Sule

Those whom the BJP criticised as corrupt are now seen in photographs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says NCP’s Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Speaking in a Town Hall organised by The Indian Express, Sule thinks that the MVA will perform exceptionally well if elections are held and raises questions on private individuals calling shots in the present Maharashtra government.

What do you think of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Mumbai about double engine government should now become triple engine government?

Our country is a democracy and he is the Prime Minister. He can say what he wants, when he wants. I didn’t read too much into that speech to be honest. I mean, what else would a Prime Minister say if he came to Mumbai? I mean what Manmohan Singh would say? The BJP makes a lot of allegations. So I don’t have so much time, fortunately because of my job, to sit and refute them, because half of them are so frivolous that it is even boring to engage.

You are very active in Parliament. What are the changes you see in Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014?

Consolidation of power. In 2014, “Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Will not take bribe and will not let anyone take bribe)” was a very good line, and I think most of India trusted him. Even I felt that maybe if he is so honest and if he is really going to eradicate corruption, maybe he needs a good chance. But now unfortunately most people who they said were corrupt are now in his team, which is very disappointing to see. It is hard to say about 2024. In an election, 16 months is a long time. But clearly it is not the same. In decision-making, I see ministers complaining, I see bureaucrats murmuring.

Can a united Opposition pose a big challenge to Narendra Modi?

Yes. (In Maharashtra) they could have easily had zilla parishad and corporation elections with Devendra Fadnavis’ favourite line — ‘Saam, Daam, Danda, Bhed’. Why have they not taken it for six months? There is no reshuffle for six months. It is all indicative. State elections can happen even before Lok Sabha. I see a lot of discontent in the administration. Press says that there is a parallel organisation that does transfers and decision-making, including visibility of some people in Davos, who are not a part of the organisation. So with what power are they doing this? I hear secretaries going to people for transfers. The anxiety and mistrust among them are evident.

If Assembly elections are called before 2024, how well are you prepared and will the MVA fight together?

I think we will do exceptionally well because there is no agenda on the other side, it is a marriage of convenience, of hunger for power. Just because photographs look happy doesn’t mean all is well. In fact, when people laugh too much, I worry more (about the photographs of Modi, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis seen laughing during Metro lines’ launch in Mumbai).

But they have agendas like love jihad, Hindutva, forced conversions and they are aggressively pursuing it.

I don’t understand what love jihad is. Even whom my children marry will be their decision, not mine. For me, controlling who is marrying whom is really not what the Constitution seeks from me as a lawmaker. The Constitution has clearly made a roadmap for me, so I will work within it. As far as narrative is concerned, either you compromise everything you believe in for a post or you fight for what you believe in. If they are doing something regressive, you have to fight it. Prime Minister in his speech did not mention any of these issues that you are talking about. When I go to my constituency, nobody is talking to me about this. People are very concerned about jobs, livelihood. I don’t have somebody walking up to me and asking me what I think about love jihad. Nobody has asked me that question except journalists, nobody.

If the MVA has to fight together, how much does it worry that one of the key allies, Shiv Sena, has weakened?

No, I do not think that would really count. In the long run they will be able to get their act together. You will see much superior results when it really comes down to elections because each one compliments the other.

How do you see the BJP’s push in Baramati?

It is the right thing to do… it is a democracy. She (Nirmala Sitharaman) is the Finance Minister. Can you imagine the magnitude of it? She holds the third most important position in India and I am flattered that she came to my constituency. Somebody is going to fight against me. But why worry about it and waste your mental space and bandwidth which is going to happen anyway. If you are criticising us, give us some constructive criticism. If they are coming to my constituency, they are most welcome.

It is often said he (Ajit Pawar) is too soft on Devendra Fadnavis, especially after he apologised for Jayant Patil’s remarks in the Assembly. How do you see this?

If I was in his place I would have done the same. Because when everything is heated, someone has to step in and calm things down because you have to take the debate forward. For ‘dada’ (Ajit Pawar) to say sorry was to defuse the situation, it was not to look soft. And second is, complete injustice was done to Jayant Patil, his mic was not even on. If mic is not on, he is not even on record. They (BJP) are small-minded. If you ask me, Ajit Pawar was very aggressive in this session. So all this gossip that goes around, for me I think it is entertainment at some point.

Would you like to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

I think he has done an amazing job, a lot of dedication, effort and commitment. He has established the consistency and hardwork that he has put this time, I am not sure if I could do it.

Do you ever see a situation when NCP will have an alliance with BJP?

Do you think it will ever snow in Mumbai? All these speculations keep everybody entertained. So, stay entertained.

Will NCP president Sharad Pawar play a role in bringing like-minded parties together for a united Opposition ahead of 2024 polls?

People should not underestimate the Opposition. Let’s reflect on data. How many states are BJP-ruled? In 2014 when BJP won I was intimidated then. I used to see full force against us. Now, I don’t get intimidated because I see the shallowness.

What is your stand on the Kashmir issue?

For me Kashmir is close to my heart. I have been to Kashmir with my father and family since childhood. Those days were different. There was no fear in Kashmir when we went. It was very simple. After (Article) 370, I went again to actually see what is happening there. I strategically made that trip to see what the last person is saying there. Everything which is happening in India is not happening there at the same pace. The government is taking efforts that I can’t deny. But something is missing…that whole aggression is there (from government to gain trust). But I am not sure if that is going to be as efficient as it would be.