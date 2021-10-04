MVA ignoring flood-hit backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada, alleges Fadnavis

The functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is limited to developing Western Maharashtra and the Konkan region as the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government has completely ignored the most backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Monday.

The former chief minister will tour flood-hit Latur and Osmanabad districts in the Marathwada region on Monday. He visited flood-affected villages in Nanded district on Sunday.

“The devastation caused by Cyclone Gulab and floods across eight districts is massive. The farmers are vulnerable as their fields are flooded. Excess rain and flooding have destroyed entire kharif crops,” Fadnavis told media persons, adding that insensitive guardian ministers have not even bothered to visit their respective districts, nor have they interacted with villagers and farmers.

“The MVA government’s focus is restricted to only two regions, Western Maharashtra and Konkan. The backward region Vidarbha and Marathwada is being ignored,” he said, pointing out that though Marathwada and Vidarbha bore the brunt of the cyclone, there has been no word on financial aid to farmers even after a week. The BJP leader said the party will launch an agitation against the MVA government to ensure that it wakes up and responds to the crisis. “We will not relent till the government extends relief to farmers.”

“The state government should immediately announce a financial package for farmers. The aid should be credited into their personal accounts before Dussehra,” Fadnavis demanded.

He also expressed concern over unplanned and excess water discharge from dams that led to flooding in Marathwada and sought a probe into the matter by the state government.

“Dam water levels require proper regulatory mechanism. There are some standard operating procedures on when water should be released. It cannot be done ad hoc… Releasing excess water from the dam without proper planning has backfired. The government should set up proper SOPs on dam water management,” he added.