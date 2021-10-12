Maharashtra bandh: MVA holds rasta roko, rallies across districts, many protesters detained

As part of the Maharashtra bandh in support of farmers, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged rasta roko and took out rallies across several districts on Monday. The police have lodged several FIRs against the protesters and detained hundreds of them.

As per the information provided by Maharashtra Police, a rasta roko andolan was staged by Shiv Sena workers in Thane city, Solapur city, on Pune-Bengaluru highway in Gandhinagar town in Kolhapur, Hingoli city and Amravati rural.

Protest rallies were also taken out by MVA workers in Amravati city, Ratangiri city, Vengurla town in Sindhudurg, Saswad city and Jejuri city in Pune rural, Kotwali in Ahmednagar and Gadchiroli.

Shiv Sena workers burnt a tyre of a vehicle on a road in Akluj town in Solapur rural. MVA workers took out rallies in Osmanabad, Beed and Jalna. A motor rally was taken out in Bhandara city and Amravati rural.