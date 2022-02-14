‘MVA has sidelined smaller allies’, says Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) president Raju Shetti has expressed his disappointment with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for ignoring the smaller alliance parties while taking important policy decisions pertaining to Maharashtra.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, Shetti has conveyed that in the last two years since it came to power in Maharashtra, MVA government has not convened any

meetings with the smaller allies when deciding on policy matters. This has resulted in smaller parties feeling completely sidelined in the MVA regime.

“After the 2019 Assembly Elections SSS had decided to support the MVA government as they had had promised to address the challenges confronting the agriculture sector. Unfortunately, after coming to power in state MVA had done nothing to resolve the issues of the sector,” Shetti said,

In his letter to Pawar, Shetti said, “During the 2019 election campaign, Pawar had emphasised on agro-reforms. As a result SSS had decided to become part of the MVA government. However, the smaller allies like SSS, Samajwadi Party, Communists which have come together under the secular front are being taken for granted by the MVA.”

Pointing to the recent controversial cabinet decision to permit sale of wine in supermarkets and step-in shops, Shetti underlined that there was “absolutely no consultation with them.”

Before coming to power Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena spoke about making Minimum Support Price mandatory to ensure higher remuneration for farmers. But the government has initiated no steps. Nor has it raised

the matter with centre, Shetti lamented.

Adding that “ Except for a one time crop loan waiver to farmers, which still remains to be completely enforced, nothing has been done.”