MVA has given BJP opportunity to expand: Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that instead of worrying about the MVA alliance, the BJP should make efforts to expand and grow in the state.

Addressing party workers in the state headquarters, Fadnavis also dismissed speculations about elected BJP members planning to join the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. “The three-party coalition has given the BJP an opportunity to capture political space in the state. We should emerge as the leading party on our own strength. In any election when there are two allies with limited seats it gets difficult to address everybody’s aspirations. But imagine three parties fighting all polls together. They can accommodate only limited candidates. Thus, BJP has greater space for growth,” he said.

“MVA ministers’ claim that BJP MLAs are joining them is false. It’s an attempt to keep their own members intact. There is widespread unrest among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders who have been sidelined,” he added.

Sanap returns to BJP

Balasaheb Sanap from Nashik, who had left the BJP, returned to the party on Monday. Sanap had left the party to join the NCP ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls. However, after losing in the polls, he had moved to the Shiv Sena.

Sanap was BJP MLA between 2014 and 2019 from Nashik East Assembly constituency. In 2019, he was denied ticket. Sanap joins the BJP ahead of the crucial Nashik Municipal Corporation polls in 2022. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Sanap was very closely associated with the BJP. Except for some misunderstanding which was short lived, he has returned to the party.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.