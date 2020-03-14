MVA govt to introduce job reservation law in Monsoon Session: Subhash Desai

Meanwhile, Desai said the state government is also working on providing electricity to industries at cheaper rates. (File) Meanwhile, Desai said the state government is also working on providing electricity to industries at cheaper rates. (File)

The Maharashtra government Friday said it will bring in a law in the monsoon Assembly session to provide 80 percent jobs to local residents in industries in the state.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai made the statement while replying to a discussion on industries and employment in the state. “The government has issued four orders so far on asking industries on giving 80 percent jobs to locals. But we will bring a law on it in the monsoon Assembly session and the Bill will also cover jobs on contract,” said Desai.

The common minimum programme (CMP) charted out by the three parties Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress also states that a law shall be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youth.

In 2008, the Congress-NCP government had issued a government resolution for job quotas for local residents. It had mentioned that all industries that take concessions and incentives from the state should employ at least 50 percent of locals in supervisory roles and 80 percent in non-supervisory roles. The definition of local here is a person who is domiciled in Maharashtra, having lived more than 15 years in the state.

However, the implementation of the orders has been deemed lax. Sources in the government said since it will be a law, the companies will have to implement it properly. Also, the inclusion of contract labourers in the Bill may provide more job opportunities to local residents as most of the jobs are on contract these days, said an official from the government.

Meanwhile, Desai said the state government is also working on providing electricity to industries at cheaper rates.

“The industries have been saying that the power is not cheaper in the state compared to other states.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is planning to get a license for power distribution. If MIDC gets it, then we will be able to provide power at cheaper rates to industries,” Desai added.

