MVA govt to discuss Maratha reservation issue with MP Sambhajiraje today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have invited BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who has been on an indefinite fast seeking a resolution to the Maratha reservation issue, for a discussion on Monday morning.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been on a fast unto death at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from Saturday demanding reservation for the Maratha community besides a decision on several other demands of the community, including on welfare schemes promised by the government.

Sambhajiraje told his followers on Monday that the state government has invited him for a discussion. “They have called me for talks at the CM’s official residence Varsha… I am sending the coordination committee members to Varsha for talks. Place your demands and ensure the government’s approval,” he said.

“We are here to fight for the rights of poor Marathas. If we can resolve the problem through discussions, it is good,” the MP said, adding: “It is not in the interest of people to continue this indefinite fast. After all, my commitment is to uplift OBCs. I also want to live healthy and serve them better… I am a sevak of Marathas. I am also the leader of OBCs.”

The purpose of this protest is to highlight the problems of poor Marathas and to come out with lasting solutions, Sambhajiraje asserted. “This is not a battle of nerves. There is no room for displaying our ego. Nor are we playing into any political party’s hand.”

Officially, the BJP has extended support to the MP’s agitation.

Sambhajiraje, who has been on the fast for the last 48 hours, was approached by leaders from the ruling NCP-Shiv Sena on Sunday. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil requested him to end the fast and assured that all his demands, including Maratha reservation, would be considered positively. Walse Patil also conveyed Sambhajiraje’s message to the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.