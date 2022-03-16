‘MVA govt silencing opposition’: Union minister Ramdas Athavale demands President’s rule in Maharashtra

Alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was harassing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale said that he would meet Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the imposition of President’s rule in the state. “The only alternative is to enforce the President’s rule in Maharashtra,” said Athavale.

“I will write a letter to the President of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the dissolution of the MVA government in Maharashtra and imposition of the President’s rule. I will also personally meet Shah to discuss the matters of Maharashtra,” he added.

President of the Republican Party of India (A), an alliance partner of the BJP in the state and the Centre, Athavale had got a Rajya Sabha ticket through a BJP quota.

“The MVA government is trying to silence the opposition in Maharashtra. They are misusing the authorities and power against political rivals,” said Athavale who also expressed concern over the manner in which the MVA government allegedly used police force to question Devendra Fadnavis over an alleged phone-tapping case.

The Mumbai crime branch on Sunday recorded the statement of Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a case pertaining to alleged phone-tapping carried out by the State Intelligence Department (SID).

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had categorically stated that Fadnavis was questioned by the police in the phone tapping case. He had also stated that “Fadnavis was neither summoned nor treated as an accused”.