MVA govt must apologise to Maratha community for failing to give them reservation: Pravin Darekar

The leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council, Pravin Darekar, on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government must apologise to the Maratha community for “betraying their trust” by not giving them reservation in education and government jobs. As a result, thousands of candidates have been deprived of the benefit of quotas for last two years, he said.

At the same time, CM Uddhav Thackeray should initiate the process to reinstate Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, he demanded.

Darekar was addressing the media at BJP’s office in Mumbai.

“The MVA government’s failure to retain the reservation has caused huge damage to the Maratha community. The government never took the issue seriously in court, resulting in its scrapping. It is unfortunate that the Maratha reservation law was passed in both Houses during the BJP lead government in 2018. But the Thackeray government failed to protect the quota,” he said.

“The government has neither pursued a review petition in the Supreme Court nor has initiated any steps based on the recommendations made by the Justice Bhonsale committee. This government seems to have forgotten about the Maratha reservation. Or it is that the government does not have the intent to get the reservation,” he added.

The report of the Gaikwad Commission in favour of quota had got rejected.

“The state government will have to start the process again to establish Maratha community’s backward category, and in doing so, issues raised by the Supreme Court will also have to be resolved,” Darekar said.

He said that after the Centre amended the Constitution, the state government got the rights to give reservation to the Maratha community. The Thackeray government must also take the initiative, like the Fadnavis government, to provide reservation for the Maratha community, he added. “But neither is this government nor senior leaders like Sharad Pawar talking about Maratha reservation issue any longer,” he said.