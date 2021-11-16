MVA govt is biased, appeasing minorities: arrested BJP leader

FORMER AGRICULTURE minister Anil Bonde, who was arrested and released on bail on Monday for his alleged role in Saturday’s violence in the city, accused the police of “bias” against him and the BJP.

Bonde is alleged to have been present at a huge gathering of workers of the BJP and several other Hindtuva outfits at Rajkamal Chowk in Kotwali area, where the violence began, a day after a Muslim procession through the same area to protest incidents in Tripura.

Bonde said Shiv Sena members were also present at the gathering but the police had not acted against them. He claimed that no one from Raza Academy, an organisation of Sunni Muslims that was among the organisers of Friday’s procession, had been arrested either. Police said 52 people had been arrested for Friday’s incidents of stone-pelting that took place as a procession of about 25,000 people wound its way to the district collector’s office.

The former BJP minister told The Indian Express, “The MVA government is biased. It is evident they are going all out to appease the minorities. Instead of cracking down on Raza Academy, which started the violence on the pretext of a protest in Amravati, the state government is going after BJP leaders and karyakartas. It is very unfortunate and condemnable.” Bonde, who hails from Morshi in Amravati district, owns one of the biggest hospitals in Amravati city.

BJP’s Amravati spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni, who was also arrested, said, “MVA government’s crackdown against BJP workers showed its bias towards Hindus and Hindutva.The BJP has not done anything unlawful. Yet, police picked up BJP workers. Leaders from ruling parties who made provocative speeches were not even warned. Nor was any action taken against Raza Academy.”