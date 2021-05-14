MVA govt indulging in rhetoric, not serious about Maratha quota: Fadnavis

Opposition leader in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Centre’s decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court reaffirmed its intent that the 102nd amendment to the Constitution was not aimed at taking away state governments’ right to identify and list communities under SEBC.

“In 2018, when the 102nd amendment was passed in Parliament, the Centre had categorically stated that it was not aimed at undermining the jurisdiction of states to draw their own list for SEBC category. This is exactly what we have been arguing with the MVA government. The Centre’s decision to file the review petition has vindicated our stand,” the BJP leader said.

Slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for alleged inaction, Fadnavis said, “They have to explain what they have done to restore Maratha reservation after the SC order.”

Ideally, he said, “MVA should have drawn a strategy and legally challenged the apex court’s order on 50 per ceiling. The Supreme Court decision to disallow reservation citing the 50 per cent cap has to be contested by the state government. It cannot be challenged by the Centre as it was a state matter.”

He added, “What was the rationale behind CM Uddhav Thackeray leading a ruling coalition delegation to the state governor on Maratha reservation? It is no secret that the governor cannot take a decision on reservation. The MVA is indulging in all kinds of rhetoric. They are not serious on Maratha reservation.”

Earlier, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil had slammed minister Ashok Chavan for allegedly failing to pursue the Maratha reservation case in court seriously and jeopardising the careers of Maratha students.

Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, had responded by questioning Patil’s understanding of the quota issue.