MVA govt has surpassed all limits of cruelty: Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has crossed the “Laxman rekha” on cruelty.

“The ill-treatment meted out to Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana shows how low the Shiv Sena-led coalition has stooped to. They have crossed all limits in inflicting cruelty,” Fadnavis said.

The Rana couple were lodged in jail for two weeks following sedition charges under Section 124 (A) IPC. The couple had threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree at Bandra in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Nobody is opposed to Hanuman Chalisa provided they read it in their own home, temples or public places of worship. Why should they insist on reading it at Matoshree. It is bound to invite Sena’s protest.”

Fadnavis on Saturday visited the city hospital to enquire the health of Navneet Rana. Earlier this week, Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana were released from jail following a court order. Navneet Rana has been hospitalised for treatment after she complained of spondylitis in neck.

Fadnavis said, “Now her condition is stable. But the ill treatment meted out to her in prison is shocking.”