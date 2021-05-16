MVA govt has left Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra in hands of God: Fadnavis writes to Sonia

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – of which Congress is an ally – of apathy towards rural areas, specially backward regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra.

“It seems that Maharashtra government has left Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra in the hands of God. In these backward regions, the situation is grave. There are neither any hospital beds for Covid-19 patients nor adequate number of doctors and medical workers. There is acute shortage of remdesivar drug and oxygen,” he wrote.

He claimed the three-party government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seemed oblivious to problems faced by the backward regions. “Rural Maharashtra is reeling under severe pandemic. There are instances that a few doctors working in government hospitals are involved in black marketing remdesivar. But everything is being brushed aside… without taking serious action against the guilty.”

“The entire government and a section of the media believes that Mumbai is Maharashtra. But the situation in Mumbai is also worrisome…. Less number of tests are being conducted, real death statistics are being hid,” Fadnavis alleged, adding that 9,603 Covid-19 deaths were not officially reported last year.

Maintaining that the prevailing lockdown-like curbs is necessary to break the chain of the infection, Fadnavis wrote: “At a time when many states have given special financial packages to various categories of people to cope with the pandemic, Maharashtra has done nothing. The government has juggled with the same budgetary provisions and shown them as special relief and assistance. While ruling parties are spending crores to refurbish their image, no funds have been provided to help the people.”

Accusing Congress of doing nothing to help the people, he said: “In crisis situation, adverse comments and criticism will not lead us anywhere. When criticising the Centre, it is imperative you should also look at what is the state of affairs in Congress-ruled states.” Maintaining that creating negative narrative will not lead anywhere, Fadnavis said Congress and its chief ministers, who were apprehensive of India-made vaccines, are now “indulging in vaccine politics”. “…This is not the time for politics. Instead, this is the time to stand united…,” he added.

Stating that despite BJP not being the ruling party in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully supporting the MVA government, Fadnavis claimed that the state has received maximum assistance from the Centre. “Maharashtra has received 1.8 crore vaccines and more than eight lakh remdesivar vials. Almost 1,750 MT oxygen has been supplied. Ventilators, BiOAP and oxygen concentrators have also been supplied in huge numbers.”