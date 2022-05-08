MVA govt has crossed all limits of cruelty, says Devendra Fadnavis after visiting MP Navneet Rana in hospital

After visiting Independent MP Navneet Rana in a Mumbai hospital the previous day, Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Sunday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has crossed the “laxman rekha” on cruelty.

“The ill-treatment meted out to MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana was testimony to how low the Shiv Sena-lead coalition has stooped to. They have crossed all limits in inflicting cruelty,” said the former chief minister.

The Rana couple was lodged in jail for two weeks on sedition charges after they had threatened to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree in Bandra. After strong protests from Shiv Sena, the Ranas backed off and instead chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in their own house located at Khar.

“The highhandedness of the MVA government in tackling the issue was clear. And the court rapped the government for invoking sedition charges against Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana,” Fadnavis said.

A special court last week allowed the bail applications of the couple. Navneet Rana has been hospitalised for treatment after she complained of spondylitis. “Now, her condition is stable. But the ill-treatment melted to her in prison is shocking. Even criminals are not subjected to such harassment,” said Fadnavis.

The BJP leader said that the Rana couple is not a case in isolation. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was physically attacked by Sena workers and there was no action against anyone, he alleged. It is akin to the ruling party itself sponsoring and promoting assaults on opponents, he said.

“Even a simple complaint from the common man is perceived as anti-government action. Whether it is farmers, common man, everybody is under the scanner. Any word against the government invites police action,” Fadnavis said.

“It is an attempt to silence the rivals. But BJP is not chicken-hearted to back off. It will fight tooth and nail and expose their corruption and wrongdoings in public,” he added.