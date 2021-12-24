Will take battle against graft under MVA govt to court, says Devendra Fadnavis

THE BJP will take the battle against Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s corruption to court, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis announced in state legislative Assembly on Thursday. He was speaking on a slew of issues, ranging from farmer crisis to corruption.

Drawing the Assembly’s attention towards the alleged corruption in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), paper leak in MHADA exam, and malpractices in the recruitment drive in the health department, he said, “Ideally, the corruption in TET, MHADA paper leak should be handed over to the CBI for probe. But we know this government will not do so… therefore, we have decided to take our battle to court.”

“Everyday, there are startling revelations of administrative failure. The ruling Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena Sena coalition seems to have taken people for granted, ” he said.

Whether it is the state transport employees’ strike or the farm crisis, the anguish runs deep among both rural and urban people, he alleged. Denying the ruling parties’ charge of BJP-led Centre trying to undermine the state government, Fadnavis said, “This is unthinkable. The BJP leadership has always taken measures to strengthen the commercial capital of India. Mumbai is and will always remain an integral part of Maharashtra.”

He continued, “The MVA does not consider Vidarbha and Marathwada as parts of Maharashtra. Otherwise, what explains the step-motherly treatment to these backward regions. Why has the state government scrapped the Statutory Development Board. These boards were set up for tackling the regional imbalance. This led to lesser fund allocation in Vidarbha and Marathwada, adversely affecting irrigation projects…All good projects initiated during BJP regime have been stopped.”

“Of the Rs 8,916 crore allocated by the PM Narendra Modi government to farmers, the state government has not disbursed Rs 793 crore yet,” he added.

The lack of political will led to scrapping of Maratha and OBC reservations, he alleged, thus, “depriving Marathas the empowerment rights through quota in education and jobs, and OBCs their quota rights in local body polls.”