MVA government should ask Nawab Malik to resign: Fadnavis

A day after Nawab Malik’s arrest, Opposition leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should seek the resignation of the NCP minister and any attempt to retain him in the cabinet would mean expressing solidarity with him.

Fadnavis said, “From whatever information has emerged, the MVA should ask Malik to resign from the cabinet. If MVA supports him, it will send the wrong message. It will be perceived as the MVA government is supporting the minister who has links with the underworld and serial bomb blast convicts. It would amount to MVA’s support to those who worked against the nation.”

While expressing concern, Fadnavis said, “It is a serious matter. During NIA operations, a major link was unearthed. It came to notice after raids across nine places which pointed to real estate deals and money laundering. Out of these nine cases, one is related to Nawab Malik.”

According to information, in some connection with the underworld, Malik had purchased land and the entire deal was carried out through Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim. “The individual, through whom the deal was in process, has confirmed the development. The original landlord did not receive any money in the deal,” Fadnavis said.

He further said, “Hasina Parkar received Rs 55 lakh for the deal which was of several crores.”

“The developments should be kept outside politics. All political parties and leaders should rise above politics. There is no reason to come out in defence of an individual who is dealing with the underworld and the bomb blast convicts,” he said.