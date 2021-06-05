MVA government has one CM, but many super CMs: Fadnavis

A day after an announcement by Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar that lockdown-like restrictions would be lifted in 18 districts forced the state government to clarify that no such decision had been taken, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition has “several super chief ministers”.

“It has now become a trend for all leaders (of the three ruling parties) to pre-empt important decisions before they receive the official approval (from the government). This is causing utter confusion among the public… Moreover, such conduct leaves the CM embarrassed, as he or his office ends up conducting damage control exercise,” Fadnavis told mediapersons.

“The flip-flop on almost all policy matters – be it related to lockdown, pandemic measures, Maratha and OBC reservation or 33 per cent quota in job promotions – has become a regular feature in the MVA government,” he added.

“Officially, there is one CM, Uddhav Thackeray. But every minister in Congress and NCP feels that he is a super CM,” said the BJP leader, adding that every ally is trying to take credit for policies. “In any government, when a policy decision has to be announced, the government deputes one minister or official. Else, the CM announces the policy. But after every Cabinet meeting, we can see Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena engaged in a credit war. This is amusing,” said Fadnavis.