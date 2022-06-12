MVA faces an upbeat BJP, MLC elections too set to see close fight

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, declaring on Saturday that BJP winning three seats in the Rajya Sabha polls was only the beginning, set the pace for the upcoming elections in the state, including the Legislative Council polls scheduled for June 20.

The Council elections, in which 10 seats are up for grabs, is also set for a contest as the BJP has fielded five candidates while allies Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have fielded two each. Also, BJP-backed candidate Sadabhau Khot, who heads Ryat Kranti Party, is in the fray. In all, 12 candidates are in fray for 10 seats.

“After the Rajya Sabha victory, our resolve to get all our candidates elected to the Council has multiplied… While we know it is not going to be easy, the unrest within MVA is making people look for an alternative in the BJP,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP had Praveen Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad. The Shiv Sena has nominated Aamshya Padavi and Sachin Ahir. While the Congress candidates in fray are Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap, NCP has fielded Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse.

Each candidate will require 27 votes to win. The BJP, with 106 votes in the state Assembly, can get its four candidates elected easily. To get all its five candidates elected, the BJP requires 135 votes. Thus, for the fifth candidate, the party will require additional 29 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress with 44 votes can comfortably ensure the win of one candidate. The party needs 54 votes for both its candidates to win. Thus, it would need 10 additional votes for its second candidate.

The Shiv Sena, which has 55 votes, can easily see both its candidates through. It requires only 54 votes for the purpose. The NCP, meanwhile, with 54 votes and can see through both its candidates. In the Assembly, smaller parties and Independents have 29 votes.

Taking lessons from the loss in the Rajya Sabha polls, a Sena leader said, “We will ensure our two candidates’ security first. At no cost we can afford to lose our votes. Any cross-voting will prove detrimental.”

Congress president Nana Patole said, “We will soon call a meeting soon to work out our plans… All three ruling parties should work unitedly if it wants to defeat the BJP.”

A former Congress CM added, “The votes of Independents went to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. In these polls, it was mandatory to display the ballot paper to the designated person, but in MLC polls, no such thing is required. We fear that our MLAs can indulge in cross-voting.”

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the MVA has 173 MLAs in the Assembly and “this time, we will keep no stone unturned to ensure our win”.

A senior Shiv Sena functionary said the party is contemplating moving its MLAs to a hotel ahead of the June 20 polls. “We had taken precautions, but were not shrewd and cunning. We trusted people. We had our calculations ready for the Rajya Sabha polls. But some people changed their mind… But we will counter in this MLC polls. We trust our people. We will take all precautions,” said Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande.