scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

MVA crisis: As Shiv Sena’s Dadar MLA joins Shinde faction, party workers take stock at Sena Bhavan

In two shakhas on Thursday, Sarvankar’s men obstructed Sainiks, prompting Raut to react. “These shakhas don’t belong to Sarvankar. These belong to the party and our property,” Raut said.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
June 24, 2022 11:30:17 am
File photo of Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar.

The Shiv Sena unit of the Dadar-Mahim area met at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday as Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar joined the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction at Guwahati.

“We called for a meeting to take stock of the situation, to see how many people are with Sarvankar. This is not the first time he has ditched the party. Earlier, he went with Narayan Rane and then came back,” former leader of the House and former mayor Vishakha Raut said.

Maharashtra Political Crisis |live Follow Live Updates

The Mahim-Dadar Assembly seat is important to the Shiv Sena as the Sena Bhavan is housed there.

Sarvankar was among the five MLAs who joined Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday. Ironically, just two days ago, Sarvankar and his son were seen at Sena Bhavan protesting against Shinde and the other rebels.

Best of Express Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
More Premium Stories >>

In two shakhas on Thursday, Sarvankar’s men obstructed Sainiks, prompting Raut to react. “These shakhas don’t belong to Sarvankar. These belong to the party and our property,” Raut said.

More from Mumbai

Several Shiv Sainiks made speeches condemning Sarvankar and also blackened one of his posters.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement