MVA crisis: As Shiv Sena’s Dadar MLA joins Shinde faction, party workers take stock at Sena Bhavan

The Shiv Sena unit of the Dadar-Mahim area met at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday as Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar joined the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction at Guwahati.

“We called for a meeting to take stock of the situation, to see how many people are with Sarvankar. This is not the first time he has ditched the party. Earlier, he went with Narayan Rane and then came back,” former leader of the House and former mayor Vishakha Raut said.

The Mahim-Dadar Assembly seat is important to the Shiv Sena as the Sena Bhavan is housed there.

Sarvankar was among the five MLAs who joined Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday. Ironically, just two days ago, Sarvankar and his son were seen at Sena Bhavan protesting against Shinde and the other rebels.

In two shakhas on Thursday, Sarvankar’s men obstructed Sainiks, prompting Raut to react. “These shakhas don’t belong to Sarvankar. These belong to the party and our property,” Raut said.

Several Shiv Sainiks made speeches condemning Sarvankar and also blackened one of his posters.