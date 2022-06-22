MVA crisis: ‘Missing’ Sena MLA returns to Maharashtra, says he supports Uddhav

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who reportedly went ‘missing’ on Monday, returned to Maharashtra from Gujarat on Wednesday and said he supported Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The MLA from Balapur in Maharashtra’s Akola district told the media that there was a conspiracy by Gujarat police and others to kill him and said that he only went with Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde because he was “our minister”.

Deshmukh is the second Shiv Sena MLA to ‘return’ to Maharashtra, where the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government has plunged into a crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s revolt against his party. Earlier, Kailas Patil, the Sena MLA from Osmanabad, alleged that Shinde’s men hoodwinked him and tried to take him to Gujarat in a car but he escaped.

Speaking to media persons at Nagpur airport, Deshmukh said, “I am Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s sainik (soldier)…Yesterday, the Gujarat police forcibly took me to a hospital. They told people that I had an (heart) attack. I want to make it clear that neither did I suffer a heart attack nor was there any rise in my blood pressure.”

Deshmukh alleged that the Gujarat police had “evil intentions” and wanted to spread a rumour that he had suffered a heart attack. “At the hospital, about 20 to 25 people caught me and I was forcibly administered an injection. I do not know why that injection was given to me and what it contained. Their strategy was to harm my health,” Deshmukh alleged.

Deshmukh reiterated that he was with Thackeray. “I am Thackeray’s Sainik and I am with him. He (Shinde) was our minister so I went with him. I have spoken with Uddhav saheb. I am now going home,” Deshmukh said.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh – who returned to Nagpur from Surat – says, "…100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray"

When asked about what transpired in Gujarat, Deshmukh said, “I left the hotel at 12 am on Tuesday. Till 3 am, I was on the road waiting to get a lift. About 100 to 200 cops were behind me. I was desperately trying to get a lift but they did not allow me to sit in any vehicle. Then about 100 policemen took me to hospital. Then, they spread a rumour that I got a heart attack…they tried to give me wrong treatment to kill me but thanks to God, I am fine.”

On Tuesday, Deshmukh’s wife approached the Civil Lines police station in Akola to report her husband ‘missing’. An Akola police team had also left for Gujarat by road to find him.