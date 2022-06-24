MVA crisis: Uddhav Thackeray frequently skipped intel briefings, say top police officers

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leadership caught unawares by the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, many in Maharashtra’s political circles are upset about the “intelligence failure” that left the government in the dark about minister Eknath Shinde’s coup. Top police officers, however, said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray used to sparingly take intelligence briefings, a charge denied by the CM’s office. Two surgeries in November 2021 and the delayed postoperative recovery cut him off from the administrative machinery, the officers said.

For many years, the commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) and the additional commissioner of Special Branch-1 (SB-1) of Mumbai Police brief the chief minister every morning on the happenings and developments in the state. While the SID commissioner briefing details happenings in the state, the SB-1 additional commissioner sticks to developments in Mumbai city.

When Uddhav Thackeray began his tenure as chief minister, senior officers used to visit him at Matoshree and brief him every day. However, after some time, his interest in briefings reduced, a top police officer said, adding that when Covid struck in March 2020, Uddhav started avoiding contact as he was comorbid with eight stents in his heart. In November 2021, Uddhav underwent a surgery for his spine and recovery took more than four months. This allegedly further cut him off from police briefings.

“In one of my columns written on two years of MVA government, I had mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray very sparingly took intelligence briefings – the eyes and ears of every government,” said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office denied this, saying the chief minister got intelligence briefings through video-conferencing or over the phone. A senior police officer disputed this, saying that intelligence briefings were always given face-to-face and never over the phone. He said that they used to brief former home minister Anil Deshmukh, the current home minister Dilip Walse Patil and even deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Last week, after the MLC elections, the Shiv Sena was caught napping and only realised that cross-voting had taken place in the evening. “We saw some MLAs sauntering; they later went missing in the afternoon. We felt that they must be tired since they were holed up in the Powai hotel for three days. But when we discovered that there was cross-voting, we started searching for the MLAs,” a leader close to Uddhav said. “We alerted Uddhav and the police started tracking their phones. We realised that some of them were on their way to Gujarat. The police or intelligence should have informed us, but they never did,” he added.

Sensing trouble, Shiv Sena MPs Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, Vinayak Raut, spokesperson Manisha Kayande and Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai left Vidhan Bhavan – the counting station for MLC polls – and headed to Varsha, the chief minister’s official residence. By then, it was too late as the rebels had left for Surat.