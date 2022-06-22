MVA crisis: Eknath Shinde is leader of Shiv Sena legislature party, say 34 MLAs

Thirty-four rebel MLAs, who are part of the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena, passed a resolution on Wednesday appointing Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, saying that “there is enormous discontent” amongst party cadre “for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress who are ideologically opposed to our party”.

“There has been a compromise on the principles of our party Shiv Sena, which has been a party with fierce ideological base and was formed for fighting for the rights of local Marathi people. For last two-and-a-half years, our party and its leadership have compromised party principles by aligning with the contrasting ideologies for the sake of achieving power in the state of Maharashtra,” the resolution signed by 34 Shiv Sena MLAs said.

“The ideology of our party’s leader Late Balasaheb Thackeray was to give clean and honest government to the people of Maharashtra…without compromising on the principle of Hindutva, which was defeated at the first day itself by aligning with the opposing ideologies,” it further said.

The resolution said that party members were unhappy about corruption in the government and administration regarding police postings and cited “corruption by then home minister Anil Deshmukh (who is in jail), and sitting minority minister Nawab Malik (who is also in jail for involvement with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim)”.

“Our party cadre faced tremendous harassment and distress on political as well as personal grounds from the opposition ideological parties, who are now a part of the government, and were using their office and power to undermine the base and foundation of our Shiv Sena cadre,” the resolution further said.

The resolution said that the Sena’s decision to sever ties with the BJP in spite of having forged a pre-poll alliance has had a negative impact on the cadre of the party.

“There was a continuous hue and cry towards the party leadership for the act of aligning with the opposing parties. Ignoring this, the party leadership went ahead and formed a Maha Vikas Aghadi government. For last two-and-a-half years, we, the Shiv Sena Legislative Party members, were facing tremendous pressure from their (sic) electorates/voters,” the letter states, adding that the MLAs have faced a lot of criticism from voters for being part of the corrupt Maharashtra government.

The resolution also states that Bharat Gogavale was elected and appointed as chief whip of the 14th Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislative Party and the appointment of Sunil Prabhu is cancelled with immediate effect.