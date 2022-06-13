MVA will stay strong, Sena says after BJP’s Rajya Sabha victory

The Shiv Sena, Monday, dismissed speculation about the instability of the MVA government after the BJP’s victory in the Rajya Sabha, stating that those thinking like this “live in fools’ paradise”. In an editorial in Saamana, the Sena said the MVA will remain strong.

The editorial said a perception and panic is being created that the MVA has received a setback. “Although the process of Rajya Sabha elections is indeed technical and complicated, the votes of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP remained intact. So, if anyone thinks of destabilising the state government after winning the sixth Rajya Sabha seat, then he is living in paradise of fools. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is strong and will remain strong,” stated the editorial.

It said the BJP had a plan to win the sixth seat with the help of independent and smaller parties. “This is what happens in politics…But it is not a good sign for democracy that the central investigative agencies are being used to win elections in such a manner,” it added.

“MVA had a strength of 170 MLAs at the time of forming the government. This number came to 169 as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly cannot participate in voting. In the Rajya Sabha elections, 161 MLAs voted for MVA. If the votes of Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh and Suhas Kande, whose vote was termed invalid, are counted, then the number would go up to 164. Ramesh Latke, a Shiv Sena MLA, passed away while the NCP lost one seat in Pandharpur. If all this is taken into account, the number of MLAs is still 166. This means three votes less than the votes received during the trust vote,” it added.