‘Slap on MVA’: BJP hails SC decision to lift suspension of 12 Maharashtra MLAs

The BJP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order setting aside the Maharashtra Assembly’s decision to suspend 12 legislators of the saffron party for a one-year period, calling it a “slap” on the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

“The SC judgement is a slap on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The suspension was an act of vendetta by the government. They wanted to keep us away from the elections that were to be held for the speakers post. This order to keep us out of the assembly for a year, which meant we could not raise the issues affecting our constituency, was unjust. They could have suspended us for one session. The SC judgement is fair and has undone the wrong that was done to us,” BJP MLA Girish Mahajan, one of the suspended MLAs, said.

The MVA government, meanwhile, said that the decision to suspend the legislators was not taken by the government, but instead was a decision taken by the Maharashtra Assembly speaker.

Welcoming the SC’s decision, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “Satyameva Jayate! We welcome & thank the Hon SC for the historic decision of quashing of suspension of our 12 MLAs, who were fighting for the cause of OBCs in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session.”

𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐓𝐄 !

We welcome & thank the Hon SC for the historic decision of quashing of suspension of our 12 @BJP4Maharashtra MLAs, who were fighting for the cause of OBCs in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session. #12MLAs #Maharashtra #BJP https://t.co/10ZXurxtya — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 28, 2022

“This decision of the Hon SC will save the democratic values & it is a yet another tight slap on the face of MVA Govt for it’s unconstitutional, unethical, unfair, illegal & undemocratic actions & activities,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Meanwhile, the MVA government said that is waiting for the detailed order of the Supreme Court judgment before deciding nest steps. It added that a final decision will be taken by the Maharashtra Assembly speaker.

“Once the Legislature Secretariat gets a copy of the detailed order the SC judgement it will be analysed by the them and a final decision will be taken by the Speaker. This decsion was not made by the Maharashtra Government but was made by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The final decision on this will be taken by the Speaker after studying the rights of the legislature and orders of the SC,” Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said.