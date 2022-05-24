MVA apathy has increased water woes of Marathwada: Fadnavis

THE MAHA Vikas Aghadi government’s apathy towards Marathwada has compounded the water crisis in the drought-prone region, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. All mega water projects like Marathwada Water Grid initiated under the BJP government have been scrapped, he said.

The MVA government’s indifference to water crisis will result in its decline, Fadnavis said.

On Monday, Fadnavis led the Jal Akrosh Andolan in Aurangabad city to highlight the ruling Shiv Sena-led government’s “failure to tackle water crisis” in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said, “During our tenure (2014 to 2019), we had initiated Marathwada Water Grid project and Jalyukta Abhiyan to make Maharashtra drought-free. All these projects were in progress and yielding results bringing relief in the rural and remote villages of drought-hit regions of Marathwada. Unfortunately, the change of government saw Maha Vikas Aghadi government totally ignoring the water issues.”