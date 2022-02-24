MVA allies get into huddle, say won’t ask Nawab Malik to quit

RULING ALLIANCE partners Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP went into a huddle on Wednesday soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik, and unanimously decided to mount a defence of the state minister. They said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not seek Malik’s resignation in spite of his arrest.

The MVA also decided to hold protests across the state against the BJP.

In the evening, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting at his residence with senior party ministers and was joined by senior Congress leaders who expressed solidarity with Malik. Subsequently, a meeting was held at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, which was attended by Pawar and senior ministers in the alliance government.

Chhagan Bhujbal, senior NCP minister, termed Malik’s arrest as unfortunate and said that the MVA would hold protests from Thursday.

“We all will fight the battle legally and will also go to the people. We as ministers will hold a protest tomorrow at 10 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. Besides, we will also carry out peaceful agitations and protests at all taluka, city and district levels across the state from Friday,” Bhujbal told reporters after the meeting with Thackeray.

He was accompanied by senior Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and senior Sena minister Subhash Desai.

Bhujbal further said Malik will not be asked to resign as the charges have not yet been proved, and pointed out that the BJP had not taken Union minister Narayan Rane’s resignation after he was arrested in a case of threatening to slap the Chief Minister.

“The question of resignation does not arise. He has not yet been convicted. Narayan Rane was also arrested but his resignation was not taken then. There is no question of resignation until he is proved guilty in court. In our view, he did not commit a mistake. We will not punish him by seeking his resignation until he is found guilty,” said Bhujbal. “What happened to (former Home Minister) Anil Deshmukh and (former Forest Minister) Sanjay Rathod will not happen now. We will not allow the BJP to derive happiness from Malik’s resignation.”

In April last year, NCP leader Deshmukh had tendered his resignation as Home Minister after Bombay High Court asked the CBI to probe corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In February last year, Shiv Sena leader Rathod resigned as Forest Minister following allegations linking him to the Pooja Chavan death case.

Sources in the government said the MVA has decided not to succumb to the political pressure and take the resignation of Malik. “We all know the case is politically motivated and has been dug out deliberately now. It is a conspiracy of the BJP to defame and topple the MVA government. This is a political battle and we will fight it out strongly,” a senior Sena leader told The Indian Express.

“It is all about creating pressure and we condemn it. This is anti-democratic behaviour. This is a form of silencing anyone who speaks. It is not conducive for democracy at all,” said Bhujbal.

The MVA government’s stand assumes significance in the recent war of words between Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP over misuse of the central investigative agencies. In the past few weeks, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has been repeatedly claiming that the Maharashtra government would fall after March 10, when results of the Uttar Pradesh elections would be announced. The ED action against Malik has sparked a debate in the political circle on what would happen next.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, claiming that his party leaders were being “systematically targeted” by “using” law enforcement agencies such as the ED after it ended its alliance with the BJP in 2019.