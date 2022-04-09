MVA allies condemn attack on Sharad Pawar residence, CM Uddhav Thackeray assures stern action

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Friday termed the attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s house as reprehensible and issued instructions to locate the attackers and take stern action against them.

“A mob suddenly reached the residence of senior leader Sharad Pawar this afternoon and shouted slogans and hurled stones and slippers at his residence. This action is inappropriate and nobody can justify it,” said Thackeray, stating that instructions have been given to Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to take stern action against those who incited the violence.

Thackeray added, “The government will always be with the ST workers and their families for their welfare.”

About the attack allegedly by protesting employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “Because of the financial stress, they had to take extreme steps like committing suicide. Therefore, it is the leadership that creates the conditions for taking an extreme step. The attack is an attempt by these striking employees to take their frustration out and nothing else,” he said.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said those found guilty of the attack will be severely punished. “This is a matter of concern. We are probing the failure of intelligence in it and instructions have been given to the police commissioner. Those found guilty will be severely punished,” said Patil.

He added, “Some political parties are trying to create unrest in the state under the garb of MSRTC workers’ strike. The attack may have taken place as a part of this. There seem to be unknown forces behind the attacks and it will not be tolerated.”

State Congress president Nana Patole also condemned the attack and said strict action should be taken against those behind it.

Meanwhile, soon after the report of the attack, a number of NCP workers also tried to reach Pawar’s residence, Silver Oak.

MP and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Home Minister Walse-Patil were among those who arrived there. NCP state president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil condemned the stone pelting and demanded that Mumbai Police take strict action against them. Patil said such an incident had never occurred in Maharashtra before.

Condemning the attack, Opposition leader Devendra Fandavis said such an agitation is not justifiable. Party leader Pravin Darekar also criticised the way the government has handled the MSRTC strike.

“Over 100 MSRTC employees have lost their lives, but the state government was never serious about breaking the deadlock. Ministers Anil Parab and Ajit Pawar warned of disciplinary action against employees several times. It was this arrogance that the employees have not forgotten,” he said.

BJP legislator Sadabhau Khot said, “There was a workers’ union in MSRTC which was affiliated to the NCP. This union cheated other employees. NCP’s manifesto for the 2019 assembly polls clearly promised that MSRTC would be merged into the state government.”