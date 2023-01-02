BJP chief J P Nadda targets Uddhav Thackeray: ‘MVA alliance was unnatural’

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance during his public rally at Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Nadda, who is on a visit to Maharashtra, has been scheduled to visit Aurangabad in the evening after the public rally in Chandrapur in the afternoon.

आज महाराष्ट्र के चंद्रपुर में भव्य जनसभा को संबोधित किया। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार के कार्य करने की संस्कृति में परिवर्तन आया है। आज डबल ईंजन सरकार में वाइब्रेंट गुजरात है और मैग्नेटिक महाराष्ट्र है। विकास की गति और तेज व सर्वस्पर्शी होगी। pic.twitter.com/TCMnHyfIhF — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 2, 2023

Calling Shiv Sena greedy for power and the chief minister’s chair in Maharashtra, Nadda said, “In Maharashtra, power-hungry Shiv Sena of the time, led by Uddhav, greedy for the chief minister’s chair, joined hands with people who late Balasaheb Thackeray spent his entire life fighting. This is what they brought to Maharashtra. Should these kinds of people be forgiven?”

Addressing a public meeting in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. https://t.co/Fba6ePr0By — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 2, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Calling the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress unnatural, Nadda said it was given an apt answer with the formation of the government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

“Shiv Sena of the time (2019), led by Uddhav, shared the stage with us, and agreed with us when we spoke about ‘Narendra (Modi) in Delhi and Devendra (Fadnavis) in Maharashtra’. When results came, they began to eye the chief minister’s chair. They stabbed us in the back. But in politics, power rests only with those who speak the truth. An unnatural alliance is unnatural. It does not last long.”

He alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) had parted with its ideology to form the government, by cancelling the Ganesh Utsav and the Dahi Handi programmes in the state. “They hurt the emotions and aspirations of Maharashtra which has been so closely tied with the culture of India. And then they joined hands with people who have refused to understand the culture of India.”

Comparing the BJP and MVA governments in the state, Nadda said, “We both have a JAM. The BJP’s is ‘Jandhan, Aadhaar and mobile’, and we are bringing a digital revolution. Theirs is ‘jointly acquiring money’. We both have a DBT also. BJP’s is direct benefit transfer, and the MVA’s is dealership, brokerage, and transfer.”

Attacking the MVA leaders and former ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, Nadda said, “What was happening? One former minister is out on bail after being in jail for one year. One former minister is still in jail.”